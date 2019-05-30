AUBURN – Marilyn Morse Bonney, 85 a long time resident of Auburn, passed away on Sunday May 26, 2019, at Clover Manor after a long battle with Alzheimers.

She was born in Buckfield on Nov. 10, 1933 to Linwood and Hattie Morse. Marilyn graduated from Canton High School and married Bernal Bonney in Canton on Aug. 16, 1952. They had one son, Curtis and one daughter, Cathy.

Marilyn worked a variety of jobs, she was employed by Shaw’s Supermarket for 26 years. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, sewing and rug braiding, for which she won several blue ribbons at local fairs. Marilyn also enjoyed walking, hiking, water aerobics at the YWCA in Lewiston and morning coffee with friends.

She is survived by her son, Curtis Bonney and partner, Marcy Collins of Canton, her daughter, Cathy Masse and husband, Richard of Readfield. She is also survived by five granddaughters, Sara St. Laurent and husband, Andre, Sonia Ramirez and husband, Michael, Shari Tondreau and husband, Gary, Katelin Bonney and Jackie Ellen Bonney; and seven great-grandchildren.

Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Bernal; parents, Linwood and Hattie Morse; a sister, Shirley Matero and two brothers, Keith Morse and William Morse.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on June 8 at Gracelawn Cemetery in Auburn. Special thanks to the dedicated and caring staff at Clover Manor, particularly the memory care units.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clover Manor Activity fund.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: