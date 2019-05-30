LEWISTON – Paul E. Bouchard, 72, of Lewiston passed away unexpectedly on May 23, 2019. He was the husband of Deborah (Chick) Bouchard, sharing 41 years of marriage together.

Born in Lewiston, he was the son of Ernest and Florence (Bilodeau) Bouchard. He attended local schools, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1965. He and his wife owned The Wash Tub for a number of years while he spent his career as the accountant/operations manager of Pathways, Inc. in Auburn for 40 years, retiring in 2015.

In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling, softball, golf, darts, spending time at camp on Tacoma Lakes and riding his motorcycle throughout the country to various NASCAR events, including being a member of the Maine Roadrunners Motorcycle Association and part of the Mustache Riders. He had been involved for many years in the Central Maine Football Forecasters Association with his father and was a lifetime member of the Webber Avenue Social Club. His greatest achievement was his two children and two grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah; their children, Rebecca Bouchard of Wallingford, Conn., Stacey Bouchard-Diaz and husband Matthew of Minot; grandchildren, Gregory and Linkin; sisters Jeanne Mullen and husband Bill of Portland, Claire Cram and husband Bill of Carolina, R.I.; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and sister Cecile.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

