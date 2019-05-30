TOPS

NORWAY — TOPS meets Tuesdays in the Association Hall at Town & Country Mobile Home Village, 99 Town & Country Drive, Norway. Weigh-in is from 4 to 4:45 p.m. and the meeting is from 5 to 6 p.m. Yearly membership is $32 and monthly dues are $5, which include a bimonthly magazine subscription to TOPS News. TOPS is a nonjudgmental weight loss support group and there is no food to buy or diet to follow; a healthy lifestyle is promoted. For information, call Mary at 743-6992 or 461-1010.

Survivors

MAINE — The Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MECASA) has announced two new services for survivors of sexual harassment and assault: text support and chat support. In addition to the statewide sexual assault helpline, people can text the helpline number, 1-800-871-7741, or go to mecasa.org to chat with an advocate.

These services are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Support includes free, private support from a trained sexual assault advocate, information and resources that can help with next steps in healing or criminal justice proceedings, and referrals for longer-term support like mental health help. The new services are yet to be available 24-hours due to limited funding. The helpline is available 24 hours. For information, visit mecasa.org/onlinehelp/.

Kite flying

NORWAY — Color the Sky, Kite Fly!, a kite-flying group, will hold monthly outings on selected weekends in Norway and surrounding towns, dates to depend on the wind and weather. Time of kite-flying sessions will be from 1 to 4 p.m., meeting at area location. The outings are free and open to all. Email Terry at [email protected] for an introductory, informational email. To receive outing notifications, ask to be placed on the email notification list or sign on as a member on the group’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/yadtn6ms; or text or leave a message at 890-5207.

Respite Care

LEWISTON — Those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia, and paying out-of-pocket or unable to afford home care, can get help through SeniorsPlus, which offers respite reimbursement services to help keep care partners at home. For information, call SeniorsPlus at 1-800-427-1241.

Al-Anon

NORWAY — Al-Anon meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Second Congregational Church in Norway at 205 Main St.

4-H poultry

HARRISON — Feathered Friends is a 4-H poultry club seeking members ages 5-18. The club will focus on all things poultry, including learning how to care for, raise and show chickens, ducks and turkeys. 4-H is a national organization for youth ages 5 to 18 to learn life skills through hands-on work in a variety of project areas. Participation in Feathered Friends will give members access to participate in six countywide 4-H events, including the Cumberland Fair. Participation is free, although each club typically requests a nominal fee. For information or to request a disability accommodation, call Sara Conant at 781-6099, send an email to [email protected], or visit umaine.edu/cumberland/programs/cumberland-county-4-h/clubs/.

Thrift Shop

LOVELL — The Lovell UCC Thrift Shop is open Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. The shop is full of really nice things with more coming in all the time. It also needs people who can help out an hour or two, anytime. For information, call Pat Stearns at 925-6536 or Peg Mason at 935-7528.

Kids’ Korner

WEST PARIS — Kids’ Korner, at the First Universalist Church of West Paris, 208 Main St., is open on the first and third Saturdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free service for area communities, Kids’ Korner collects and donates new and gently used clothing for infants and toddlers. A current need is clothing for boys and girls in toddler sizes 2T and 5T. For information, call Donna Marshall at 515-0595, or email [email protected]

Cancer support

NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is located at 199 Main St. in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. All programs, comfort items and many resources are free to anyone impacted by cancer. Their hours are Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m.; and Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by, call 890-0329, or check out www.crcofwm.org.

Hobby groups

HARRISON — Hobby groups for knitting, crocheting and other hobbies using yarn will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at the Caswell Conservancy Center, Main Street. The group is open to all, whether experienced or beginner.

Quilt Society

MECHANIC FALLS — Area residents who enjoy crafts and companionship are invited to join community and church members at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration (formerly the Mechanic Falls Congregational Church) on Elm Street for the Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting. The group meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The entrance to the downstairs is from the driveway to the church. There are plenty of tables for quilting projects, an ironing board and a cutting board, and the coffee pot is on. Participants are invited to bring any project they’re working on, including knitting, crocheting and needlecrafts, or they may join in on church projects.

Crafts

PARIS — The Paris Public Library hosts craft programs on the second Tuesday of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. downstairs in the Deering Memorial Community Center on Main Street. Activities are for ages 6 to adult. Future crafts include bleach T-shirts, succulent plant pots and photo blocks. Sign up in advance so sufficient supplies will be available. The programs, with all materials, are free and are made possible by a grant from the Maine Public Library Fund. The fund is generated by contributions through the Maine income tax check-off for public libraries. For information or to sign up, call the library at 743-6994 or email [email protected]

AMVETS

PARIS — AMVETS Post 777, which serves the Oxford Hills, holds monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the American Legion, 12 Church Street. Meetings are open to all veterans. For information, call 595-7324.

Swap Shop

SUMNER — The summer hours at the Swap Shop at the Buckfield/Sumner transfer station are Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Social group

PARIS — Too much spare time? Would you like to make new friends, meet new people? The Deering Memorial Social Group is an informal group for adults who want to meet new people and form connections to their community. The group meets from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays at the Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., South Paris. The entrance is on Church Street. Bring your friends.

Seniors

LOVELL — The Gathering Place, a senior fellowship group, meets Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lovell United Church of Christ, 1174 Main St. Meetings are free and open to any senior who wishes to drop in. Folks attending the meetings should bring their own lunch. Coffee, tea and snacks are provided. A hot meal is provided on the first Thursday of each month. Chair yoga is offered on the third Thursday of the month. This is a time for fellowship, games, art and special events. For information, call the church office at 925-1321.

Worship series

NORWAY — Voices in the Silence will be held the first and third Thursdays of each month at 6 p.m. at the First Universalist Church of Norway, 479 Main St. For information, call 743-2828.

Observatory nights

NORWAY — The Twitchell Observatory offers free Open Observatory Nights on the first clear Friday and/or Saturday night of every month. Volunteers share the sky with visitors using the observatory’s telescope, as well as their own. For information, visit the observatory’s website at https://tinyurl.com/y9k6scyl, the observatory’s Facebook page, or email [email protected]

Yoga classes

OTISFIELD — Laurie Phillips, a certified yoga instructor, offers yoga classes at the Otisfield Town Office on Tuesday nights at 5:30 p.m. for an hour and 15 minutes. For information and suggestions on clothing, what to bring, etc., call Anne at 539-9101, Ext. 2.

Quilters

NORWAY — The Pine Tree Quilters of Norway and Paris meet every Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon in the Community Room at the Norway Town Office, 19 Danforth St. All are welcome. For information, call Marion Hall at 966-2663.

The Table

NORWAY — The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer free Friday night activities – chemical-free and family/community focused – from 6 to 8 p.m. Each week, the team offers game nights, movie nights, open mic karaoke; and free pizza, popcorn and drinks. The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, The Norway Grange and the community. For information or to volunteer, call A-J Alexander at 461-3093 or email at [email protected]

Widows’

OTISFIELD — The Widows Resource Group meets every third week on Tuesdays at the Otisfield Town Office Annex 403, State Route 121, Otisfield, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The group helps connect area widows with local resources through handouts, lectures, demos and where needed, workshops. This is not a club. Find information, plus the subject, time and place for meetings, online at www.Otisfieldme.gov (click “Town Calendar.”) Some future meetings may be at private homes. For example, the meeting would take place at a residence when we are learning how to do an oil change. For information, call Shirley at 627-4458.

Reunions

POLAND SPRING — Oxford Hills High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion on Saturday, Aug. 10, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Poland Spring Water Museum (www.polandspringresort.com). A hot buffet, catered by Poland Spring Inn, will be served at 1 p.m. The cost of this event will be $35 per person. Checks may be payable to “OHHS Class of 1969-Jean Delamater” and sent to Jean Delamater, 424 Pleasant St., Oxford, ME 04270. RSVP by July 1 by email at [email protected], or call Sandy Roderick at 539-2697.

NORWAY — The 45th reunion of the Class of 1974 will be held Aug. 10, at Norway Country Club. Be sure wthe organizers have your mailing and/or email address. Email your information to [email protected]

PARIS — Save the date, July 20, for the yearly NHS Alumni Association banquet. The group will gather this year at the OHCHS starting at 4 p.m. to reminisce, have photos taken of classes and have dinner. Invitations will be sent out with more details. Call Pat Salo Cummings with any questions at 539-8392.

5K

NORWAY — The Fight Back 5K in memory of Fred Washer, who passed two years ago after a long, hard battle with pancreatic cancer, will be held Saturday, June 8, starting at the Norway Fire Dept., 19 Danforth St. The route will be from 18 Danforth St. to 250 Lake Road (Route 118) and back to Danforth Street. Same-day registration opens at 7:30 a.m.; the race starts at 8:30 a.m. Register online at www.running4free.com. All proceeds will go towards the Blisters for Sisters and Misters team participating in the Dempsey Challenge on Sept. 28. For information, call Sandy Washer at 400-4956 or email [email protected]

Babysitting class

BRIDGTON — The Bridgton Community Center will offer a Babysitter’s Training Course on Thursday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the community center. Allison Ross, EMT, “United Ambulance,” will conduct this course. Attendees will receive a certificate. The basic course is geared toward 11- to 14-year-old youth, teaching information on Leadership: Safe and Responsible Babysitting, Basic Care: The Heart of Babysitting, Stop: Think Safety, Safe Play, and Basic First Aid including infant and child Heartsaver CPR. The $40 class fee for covers the cost of the book and a CD, as well as other information that participants will take home with them for reference. Class size is limited to 14 candidates. Bring a bag lunch. Registration must be made before Thursday, June 13. For information or to register, call the Bridgton Community Center at 647-3116.

Donations needed

OXFORD — Oxford Hills Christian Academy is taking donations for its spring yard sale to be held June 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 674 Main St., Oxford. Looking for furniture, clothing, accessories, books, vinyl and trinkets. Donations may be dropped off at the OHCA, 1134 Main St., Oxford.

Socrates Cafe

BRIDGTON — The Socrates Cafe, a local discussion group, will meet Monday, June 3, at the Bridgton Community Center. Meet and greet will be at 6:15 p.m., with the discussion from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The topic will be “Careers For Late Bloomers: What Would You Now Choose?” The co-moderators will be Alice Darlington and Ted Gerber. Light refreshments provided. For information, call 583-6957.

CLICK for Babies

PARIS — An informational meeting about CLICK for Babies will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, at the Deering Community Center (across the street from the library on Church Street). Allison Holland from Community Concepts will speak about a campaign to raise awareness about the Period of PURPLE Crying in an effort to prevent shaken baby syndrome and infant physical abuse, as well as the need for newborns’ soft knitted and crocheted purple hats as a reminder to parents. Following Holland’s presentation, Paris Public Library staff will offer options to community knitters and those who crotchet to help make as many newborn soft purple hats as possible during June, July and August. The hats will be given to Community Concepts, who will distribute them to the maternity wards at Stephen’s Memorial and Rumford hospitals. New parents will choose a purple hat as a reminder of “PURPLE crying” before taking their newborns home. Guidelines regarding color, hat dimensions, embellishments for the crafted hats, and yarn, needle and hook sizes will be made available, along with easy, basic patterns and links to other sources for appropriate patterns. Arrangements can be made for those wishing to contribute but without access to the proper materials. For information, call the South Paris Public Library at 743-6994.

Church meeting

WEST SUMNER — The West Sumner Universalist Church will hold its annual business meeting on Monday, June 3, at 6 p.m. in the church vestry. All members are invited.

Texas Hold’em

LOCKE MILLS — A Texas Hold’em will be held Saturday, June 8, at the Jackson-Silver Post 68, 595 Gore Road, Locke Mills. Doors open at 11 a.m., games begin at 1 p.m. There will be a $50 buy-in, high hand option, 50/50, pull tabs, meals and beverages available. BYOB. For information, call Ray at 890-3737.

Sales

SUMNER — The Sumner Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will hold its annual yard/bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 1 at the Sumner Fire Department on Main Street. The Auxiliary is looking for donations; however, it cannot accept any CRT monitors or CRT TVs. Gently used furniture will be accepted. Baked goods from Auxiliary members will be for sale, and there are some excellent bakers on hand. Steamed hotdogs, coffee and cold beverages will be available for purchase. Baskets of various themes will be raffled off. Tickets will be sold and customers can choose where to put their tickets. All monies earned will benefit the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department. Come take a look, have some snacks, purchase tickets and enjoy the day. Also, the Auxiliary is looking for anyone who will take away all leftover yard sale items, free of charge. For information, or to discuss donations or to volunteer to take away the leftovers, call Gail at 674-5522 or Charlotte at 577-4271.

SUMNER — The Sumner Volunteer Auxiliary’s annual plant, food and garage sale will be Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sumner Fire Station. Refreshments will be on sale, and a large booth of raffle baskets will be drawn at 1:30 p.m. Donations are welcome. All proceeds will be used to buy equipment for the fire department. For more information, call Wilda Dunham at 388-2981.

Suppers

NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church serves its free monthly supper from 5 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday of the month at 205 Main St. All are welcome. For information, call the church office at 743-2290.

HARTFORD — All are welcome to the free Community Goodwill potluck supper that is served at 6 p.m. on the first Friday of the month at the Hartford Town Hall. For information, call 388-2510.

SUMNER – A pulled pork community supper will be held Saturday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m. at the Congregational Church of East Sumner, 50 Main St. (Route 219). There will be casseroles, salads, desserts, coffee and punch, as well as a raffle of baked goods and household items. Donations will be accepted for the meal and proceeds will benefit the Church’s outreach mission. Supper will be followed by the annual Vernon Bradeen hymn sing at 6:30 p.m., which is open to all. For information, call Bill at 388-2263 or Priscilla at 336-2359.

Luncheons

POLAND — Life Springs serves free luncheons to seniors at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Poland Community Church, 1212 Maine St. For information, call 998-4779.

NORWAY — Oxford Hills Area Association of Churches serves the Norway Community Free Lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Universalist Church, 479 Main St. Anyone can eat a nutritious lunch; no questions asked.

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will host a community luncheon on the third Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at noon, followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. The suggested donation is $3 per person.

Breakfasts

NORWAY — The Community Free Breakfast is at 8 a.m. on Saturdays at the Norway Grange, Whitman Street.

MECHANIC FALLS — The American Legion serves breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month at 41 Elm St.

