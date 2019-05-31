On Sunday, June 2, Phillips is going to the Dogs! As part of Phillips’ Welcome to Summer event, and coinciding with the Lilac Festival at Sandy River Gardens, the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street will offer an afternoon of doggie and family delight!

From noon until 4, the PACC is partnering with High Peaks Pet Sitting to bring a family-friendly and dog-friendly event, beginning at noon with hot dogs & fixings, water bowl stations, a pooch parade at 12:30, a costume contest with owner/pet look-a-like, Macho Mutt, and Doggie Diva prizes, a doggie talent show (best trick), free nail trims from 1:30 to 2, and a showing of the movie “Lady and the Tramp” at 2 p.m.

All events are free, but donations will be happily accepted. For more information, call High Peaks Pet Sitting at 670-8864.