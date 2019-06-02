BERLIN, NH – Alton H. Parks, 85, of Berlin, passed away with family by his side on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin after a period of failing health. He was born in Berlin on May 18, 1934, the son of the late Harold W. and Alice (Thibodeau) Parks and was a lifelong resident.

As a young man he was always tickled pink to find a dime in a telephone booth as he walked by it. His father always went ahead to place the dime just so Alton would have enjoyment and the surprise of finding it. His love of dimes remained for many years as every birthday and Christmas card from his aunt and cousins would have dimes taped inside!! He spent a lot of time at the Workshop and along with those co-workers/friends he liked going to McDonalds for coffee. Alton helped deliver Meals on Wheels making friends everywhere he went. After his father’s passing, Alton enjoyed family life with Tony Almeida and Ken Dasilva for over 12 years. In their excellent care Alton was able to visit his cousins in Maine, travel to Florida and other states while experiencing swimming etc that he never wanted to do before.

Members of the family include his cousins, Muriel Rivard of Auburn, Maine and Lisa Rivard Johnson and family of Lewiston, Maine. Alton was predeceased by many family members including his Aunt Lorraine and Uncle Leon Rivard, and cousin, Franklin Rivard.

Alton’s family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Coos County Nursing Home who cared for him as their own family during his final years.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Avenue, Berlin with interment to follow in the Calvary Cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to call at the funeral home from 9-10 a.m., prior to the service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, NH. Messages of condolence may be shared online at www.bryantfuneralhome.net

Donations in Alton’s memory may be made to Activities at Coos County Nursing Home

Activities Fund

PO Box 416

Berlin, NH 03570.

