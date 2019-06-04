NORWAY – Winnifred Cleveland, 88, born July 9, 1930 passed away June 1, 2019 at Stephens Memorial Hospital with family by her side.

She was the daughter of William and Stella Skillings. She married Leo Korhonen on November 20, 1948 and they had seven children. She later married Ralph Cleveland on July 1, 1995.

She was a loving mom, who enjoyed bleeding hearts, birds, quilting and her grandchildren.

She is survived by a sister, Marion Grover; a brother, William Skillings; her seven children, Charlene (Steve) Day, Marlene (Gordon) Leeman, Michael (Linda) Korhonen, Timothy (Jo-Ann) Korhonen, Darrell Korhonen, Ida Davis and Kathleen (Joel) Pulkkinen; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 7 at 2 p.m. at the Finnish Cemetery in West Paris. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

