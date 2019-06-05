WILTON — Do you make the best dessert around?

The Wilton Free Public Library will host its annual Confection Election fundraiser on Friday, June 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

To enter, create and drop off your bite-sized dessert delicacy at the library anytime on Friday, June 7, to see if your dessert takes the cake.

To participate, bring your appetite and your spare change to the library to feast on desserts. Taste as many treats as you want, then vote for your favorite by depositing your quarters and pennies and dollars into the best dessert’s jar.

The dessert with the most money at the end of the night wins. Prizes will be awarded for the best dessert in two categories: Junior (15 and under) and Adult (16 and up).

A $5 admission charge at the door will cover all food and drink. All proceeds will benefit the library.

For more information, call 645-4831 or email [email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: