AREA — The Mt. Blue Regional School District is participating in the Summer Food Service program. Meals will be provided at no charge to all children under 19. All meals will be provided regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided, on a first come, first served basis, at these sites and times:

• Kineowatha Park in Wilton – Mondays through Thursdays, July 1–Aug. 1. Lunch served from 11:30 to 12:10. (No meal served on Thursday, July 4.)

• W.G. Mallet School – Mondays through Thursdays, July 1–Aug. 1. Breakfast served from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Lunch served from 11 a.m. to noon. (No meals served on Thursday, July 4, or Thursday, July 25.)

• Mt. Blue High School – Mondays through Thursdays, July 1–Aug. 1. Breakfast served from 8:30 to 9:10 a.m. Lunch served from 11:20 a.m. to noon. (No meals served on Thursday, July 4, or Thursday, July 25.)

For more information, call Andrew Hutchins at 779-9720, or email [email protected]

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the Agency where they applied for benefits.

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

