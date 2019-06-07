NEW GLOUCESTER — Voters on Tuesday will elect two selectmen from a pool of four candidates seeking three-year terms.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the New Gloucester Fire Station, 611 Lewiston Road.

Stephen Hathorne, 56, who served one term several years ago, said he wants clean government with better and more timely communication to the public. He said each board member needs the same information when conducting business, which was lacking when he served.

He favors small business growth while preserving the small-town atmosphere. He also favors a town charter to guide town government.

Protecting Sabbathday Lake for the future is imperative, he said.

He is a lifelong resident of the town. He has worked in the restaurant hospitality field for 35 years and is a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

He ran a successful petition drive to establish term limits and recall provisions for selectmen, which was approved by voters two years ago but rescinded by the board after learning a town without a charter cannot legally enact such an ordinance.

Hathorne is single.

George Colby, 69, served on the board in the 1980s.

“Over time I believe New Gloucester has pretty well cleaned up their financial act,” he said. “I would like to be a part of continuing to better the financial position of New Gloucester as well as the efficiency of all operations.”

He is chairman of the New Gloucester Budget Committee and chairman of the New Gloucester Land Management Planning Committee. He is also a member of the New Gloucester Capital Improvement Program.

He said too many people don’t understand what a charter commission will write. He opposes too much power to too few people.

Colby said the selectmen’s role is to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the state of Maine, carry out the will of the people at the town meeting and oversee the town manager.

He said he doesn’t see transparency in town government as a problem at this time. He favors fewer regulations and return to property rights to citizens.

Colby is a truck driver for CN Brown. He and his wife of 47 years, Catherine, have four children and six grandchildren.

Peter Bragdon, 40, is seeking his first term on the board. He promises, if elected, to uphold strong communication and transparency in all actions. He said trust is needed. He wants to be consistent in all operating standards and listen to all those involved.

Bragdon thinks agendas should be published before meetings and the annual budget should be on the town website.

“The board should have the town email people who have timely information. The town’s webpage should be expanded,” he said.

Bragdon supports having all information that’s available to the board to be available to residents as well.

He serves on the following committees: Budget, Capital Improvement, Comprehensive Plan Update, and Community Fair.

“I follow all town happenings,” he said.

He supports a town charter initiative.

He was born and raised in New Gloucester and has a degree in business management. He owns a small business.

He and his wife, Jen, have two children.

Tammy Donovan, 44, is seeking her first term on the board.

“I am passionate about the town,” she said. She has spent most of her life in New Gloucester and attended local schools.

Donovan earned a bachelor’s degree in history and is working on a master’s in community development and planning.

She owned her own restaurant at age 21 and managed restaurants in the past. She has worked as a teacher in Gray-New Gloucester, Cumberland and Chebeague Island. Currently, she works as a teacher for the disabled in Auburn.

“I don’t have an agenda. I want to be part of the process,” she said.

She said a town charter would add another layer of government, but the issue is up to voters to decide.

Donovan serves on the New Gloucester Budget Committee and the Land Use Planning Committee.

She supports economic growth in the town, but favors slow growth.

She loves to hunt, fish and ride a four-wheeler.

She is a member of the Heritage Harraseekett Grange in Freeport and a volunteer coach for Little League in New Gloucester.

She has an 8-year-old son and is engaged.

Voters will also elect three directors for School Administrative District 15 for three-year terms. Incumbent Laura Jane Sturgis is a write-in candidate. The other candidates are Misty Coolidge and Nichole Stevens.

