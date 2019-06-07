FARMINGTON — Voters in Regional School Unit 9 will consider validating a $37.73 million budget Tuesday, June 11. The budget was overwhelmingly passed by voters at the district budget meeting Tuesday, May 28.

The budget includes education costs for students in pre-k through grade 12. It also includes $604,465 for adult education.

Polling places, hours Polling hours for RSU 9 validation vote on June 11: Chesterville: Noon to 8 p.m., Town Office

Farmington: Noon to 7 p.m., Community Center

Industry: 2 to 8 p.m., Town Office

New Sharon: Noon to 7 p.m., Town Office

New Vineyard: 1 to 7 p.m., Smith Hall

Starks: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Center

Temple: 1 to 7 p.m., Town Hall

Vienna: 2 to 8 p.m., Fire Station

Weld: 4 to 8 p.m., Town Office

Wilton: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Town Office

The budget process requires an annual budget meeting and vote, followed by a yes-or no vote on the amount approved at the meeting.

Voters will also decide whether to continue holding a validation referendum at the polls in each town. The referendum question is presented to voters every three years.

The overall spending plan for 2019-20 is $2.2 million more than this fiscal year, which ends June 30.

The proposed budget hike also reflects increased costs for books and supplies; a second-grade teacher at Cape Cod Hill School; a W.G. Mallett School teacher who is now paid through a grant; special education support; and a career counselor for Foster Career and Technical Education Center satellite sites, said Superintendent Tina Meserve.

Due to changes in state valuation, the impact of the proposal on local taxes averages an increase of .27%, she said.

If the budget is validated, RSU 9 communities would face the following tax obligations: Chesterville, $1.06 million, an $8,723 increase; Farmington, $4.81 million, a $50,102 increase; Industry, $932,787, an $8,695 increase; New Sharon, $1.04 million, a $3,201 decrease; New Vineyard, $765,100, a $21,846 increase; Starks, $481,293, a $17,989 increase; Temple, $432,177, a $7,347 increase; Vienna, $730,547, an $8,559 increase; Weld, $496,254, a $27,352 decrease; and Wilton, $2.75 million, a $56,657 decrease.

