Castleton

CASTLETON, Vt. — Jayna Ryan, of Norway, has been named to the Castleton University dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year.

To qualify for this honor, a student must maintain full-time status and a semester GPA of 3.5.

Husson

BANGOR — Husson University has announced that the following students have earned academic honors for the spring 2019 semester.

Students included on the University’s president’s list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.80 to 4.0 during the period.

Students included on the University’s honors list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester, and earn a GPA of 3.4 to 3.59 during the period.

• Ani Inman, of Albany, a junior enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in entertainment production program, has been named to the president’s list.

• Tyler J. Cameron, of Norway, a senior enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in communications technology with a concentration in audio engineering program, has been named to the president’s list.

• Benjamin Sarle, of Rumford, a graduate student enrolled in Husson’s Doctor of Pharmacy program, has been named to the president’s list.

• Peter B. West, of Norway, a junior currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in business administration/MBA program, has been named to the spring 2019 honors list.

Plymouth State

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The following students have been awarded academic honors at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire, for the 2019 spring semester.

• Grace Gallant, of South Paris, has been named to the dean’s list. To earn the honor, a student must achieve a GPA between 3.5 and 3.69 during the spring semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Gallant is a social work major at Plymouth State.

• Haley Wakefield, of Norway, has been named to the president’s list. To earn the honor, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Wakefield is a a nursing major.

• Leanna Wielki, of Otisfield, has been named to the president’s list. To earn the honor, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Wielki is a fine arts major.

SUNY

POTSDAM, N.Y. — The following students recently have been named to the president’s list for the 2019 spring semester at The State University of New York at Potsdam:

• Cassia Docos, of Harrison, a graphic design and new media major

• David Rich, of Norway, a business administration major.

To achieve the honor of being on the president’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

New Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Colby Charles, of Fryeburg, a student in the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences at the University of New Haven, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester.

Charles is working on a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

