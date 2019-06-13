AUBURN – Bonnie Jean Pelletier of Auburn, born Jan. 26, 1950, passed away on Tuesday June 4, 2019, in Tarpon Springs, Fla. with family by her side.

Bonnie was the daughter of Joey Bousum and Evelyn Bousum. She grew up in Burlington, Ind. and later moved to Maine with the love of her life, her soul mate, and husband of over 50 years, Lawrence Pelletier of Auburn.

Bonnie spent many years working for Sebastian’s, Wal-Mart, and Jabbers’ Pub, only to return to work that was near and dear to her heart-Bonnie’s Daycare, where she spent over 30 years loving every child that came through her doors as if they were her own! In her spare time she enjoyed baking, spending time with family and friends, hosting Sunday dinners, watching Hallmark movies, vacations to Aruba, loving her animals Chuck, Sonny, and Cher. Bonnie is survived by her loving husband Larry, brother Bud; two children Christopher Pelletier and wife Christine, Gregory Pelletier and wife Dee.; grandchildren Jaci Peterson, Danielle Peterson, Travis Pelletier, Nik Peterson, Michelle Pillsbury; and three great- grandchildren. Bonnie is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins in Florida and Indiana.

Bonnie Jean Pelletier was a beautiful soul who will be deeply cherished and missed by family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the New Auburn Social Club.

