AREA — RSU 16 is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided to all age-eligible children free of charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided at these sites and times:

• July 8 through Aug. 2 – Poland Community School. Breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

• July 9-August 1 – Poland Regional High School, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the Agency where they applied for

benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in

languages other than English.

