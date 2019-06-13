NEW GLOUCESTER — Rebecca Cote has joined Otelco in the New Gloucester office. She will serve as a customer service representative. Cote has a diverse professional background and is a resident of Auburn.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
National Sports
Raptors survive thriller of a Game 6 to win NBA title, denying Warriors a three-peat
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox use homers to rally past Rangers
-
Opinion
Austin Bay: So far, trade war 2019 risks red ink, not blood
-
Business
Androscoggin Bank announces new hire, promotions
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: June is LGBTQ Pride Month