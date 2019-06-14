RUMFORD – Daryl “Butch” Simard, 71, of Penobscot Street, joined his loved ones in Heaven on Friday June 7, 2019. He was born in Rumford on April 8, 1948, the youngest of 12 children of Joseph and Marie (Boucher) Simard.

Butch was educated in Rumford schools and was a graduate of Rumford High School. He was also a graduate of MIT in Boston with an Associate’s Degree in Electronics.

He was employed for over 40 years with Leo Dyer’s Electronics in Mexico.

Butch was a well-respected Landlord in Rumford and was a member of the Rumford Mexico Landlord Association for 40 years.

When Butch wasn’t attending to his apartments, he enjoyed taking cruises.

He was a communicant of Parish of the Holy Savior. Butch was a member of the Lion’s Club, the March of Dimes and the Eagles. He did “Walk America” with his sister Lorraine and her husband Champ for 25 years.

Surviving are his siblings, Lorraine Barre of Rumford, Sylvia Simard of Arizona, Brandy Burgess of Texas, Theresa Webber of Florida, Connie Jacques of Arizona, Joe Simard of Andover, and Bob Simard of Rumford; 28 nieces and nephews; and many grandnieces and grandnephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; and siblings, Jeannette Cote, Roger Simard, Shirley Cote and Irene Richard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Saturday June 29, 2019, at Parish of the Holy Savior. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford, ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

