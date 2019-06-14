ARTICLE A2: To elect under the provisions of Title 30-A, M.R.S.A. § 2528, the following Town Officers: two Selectmen, for terms of three years; two Sewer Commission members for terms of three years; two Park Commission members for terms of three years; two RSU #78 School Board members for terms of three years; four Budget Committee members for a term of three years each.

Selectmen:

Lowell, Shelly 144

Philbrick, Stephen 185

Shaffer, Ethan 179

Sewer:

Adkins, Jonathan 258

Write-in to be determined

Park Commission:

Write-in to be determined

Budget Committee:

Write-in to be determined

School Board:

Write-in to be determined

BUSINESS ARTICLES

ARTICLE B1: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to fix two dates when taxes on real estate and personal property shall be due and payable and after which interest shall accrue.

RECOMMENDATIONS: First Installment: September 1, 2019

Second Installment: February 1, 2020

YES: 273

NO: 19

ARTICLE B2: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will set a rate of 7% interest to be assessed by the Town after the due dates on delinquent taxes.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The Article to pass. Interest Rate 7% per-annum to be assessed by the Town on delinquent tax payments (pursuant to MRSA § 36, Section 505.4).

YES: 225

No: 66

ARTICLE B3: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to authorize the Tax Collector to accept tax payments prior to the commitment of taxes. No interest is to be paid on prepayment of taxes.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

YES: 271

No: 20

ARTICLE B4: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will set a rate of 7% interest to be assessed on unpaid sewer charges.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

YES: 231

NO: 59

ARTICLE B5: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to close all Fiscal Year 2018/2019 overdrafts to fund balance.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

YES: 242

NO: 43

ARTICLE B6: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to authorize the Selectmen, on behalf of the Town, to sell or dispose of any personal property or equipment and material owned or seized by the Town on such terms as they deem proper and return funds to reserve accounts associated with affected sales if applicable.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

YES: 257

NO: 34

ARTICLE B7: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize the Board of Selectmen, on behalf of the Town, to rent, sell, and/or dispose of any real estate acquired for non-payment of taxes thereon on such terms as they deem advisable and execute Municipal Quit Claim Deeds for the same. Except that the Municipal Officers shall use the special sale process required by 36-M.R.S. §943-C for qualifying homestead property if they choose to sell it to anyone other than the former owner(s). Also, to authorize the Selectmen to keep any parcel or part thereof for municipal purposes and use.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

YES: 240

NO: 48

ARTICLE B8: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize the Board of Selectmen and Treasurer to borrow in anticipation of taxes.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

YES: 206

NO: 83

ARTICLE B9: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to set a rate of 3% interest to be paid on abated taxes and/or abated sewer service charges.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass. Interest Rate 3% per-annum to be paid on abated taxes and/or sewer service charges (pursuant to MRSA 36 Section 506-A).

YES: 239

NO: 49

ARTICLE B10: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to appropriate tax abatements and applicable interest out of overlay.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

YES: 228

NO: 56

ARTICLE B11: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize the Board of Selectmen and Treasurer to accept, on behalf of the Town, gifts and cash donations and to appropriate said gifts and donations for the purpose designated.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

YES: 267

NO: 23

ARTICLE B12: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize the Board of Selectmen to carry forward specific account balances from the current year to the same accounts for the ensuing year for the specific purpose of each account. The express purpose of this Article is to allow the continuation of ongoing Voter approved programs.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

YES: 266

NO: 21

ARTICLE B13: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize the Board of Selectmen and Town Manager to enter into leases, contracts and agreements on terms and conditions deemed necessary and appropriate.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

YES: 259

NO: 29

ARTICLE B14: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize the Board of Selectmen and Town Manager to apply for and/or accept funds from any grant opportunities, pursuant to the Grant Policy of the Town of Rangeley, that they deem beneficial to the Town of Rangeley and to appropriate funds to their designated purpose.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

YES: 280

NO: 9

ARTICLE B15: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize monies to be expended from the Cemetery Fund(s), as prescribed by policy, ordinance and/or law (if any apply), with the sole intent of care and maintenance of the Town of Rangeley Cemeteries.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass

YES: 278

NO: 11

ARTICLE B16: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to appropriate all of the money received from the State for snowmobile registrations to the Rangeley Snowmobile Club for the maintenance of their network of snowmobile trails, on conditions that those trails be open in snow season to the public for outdoor recreation purposes at no charge and to authorize the municipal officers to enter into an agreement with the Club under such terms and conditions as the Municipal officers may deem advisable for that purpose.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass

YES: 272

NO: 15

ARTICLE B17: To see what sum of money, if any, pursuant to the undesignated fund balance policy, the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to authorize the municipal officers to appropriate from surplus as they deem advisable to meet unanticipated expenses and emergencies that occur during the fiscal year 2020.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass

YES: 254

NO: 34

ARTICLE B18: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to appropriate all motor vehicle excise tax revenue to the dedicated Roads Capital Improvements Fund for future road projects.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass

YES: 276

NO: 11

ARTICLE B19: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to authorize the municipal officers to spend an amount not to exceed 3/12 of the budgeted amount in each budget category of last year’s annual budget during the period from July 1, 2018 to October 1, 2019 or until a budget is passed for the 2019-2020 year in the event any budget fails. *

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass

YES: 252

NO: 35

ARTICLE B20: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote on all warrant articles by Secret Ballot at the 2020 Town Meeting.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass

YES: 206

No: 83

ARTICLE B21: To see if the town will vote to sell for one dollar and other considerations, two and ½ acres of land off Loon Lake Road at the Town Transfer Station to the Rangeley Fireman’s Association, a 501 C3 Non Profit Charitable Organization. Terms of sale to be negotiated by the Board of Selectmen.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass

YES: 248

NO: 43

TRANSFERS OUT, CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT & RESERVE ACCOUNT ARTICLES

ARTICLE C1: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $355,000 for the Capital Reserve Budget.*

2019-2020

2017-2018 2018-2019 Request

Fire Dept Reserve $25,000 $25,000 $50,000

Public Works Reserve $50,000 $20,000 $75,000

Police Reserve $15,000 $15,000 $15,000

General Reserve $0 $15,000 $15,000

Sewer Technology Reserve $0 $25,000 $25,000

Sewer Reserve $50,000 $50,000 $50,000

Airport Reserve $15,000 $25,000 $0

Cemetery Reserve $15,000 $15,000 $15,000

Economic Reserve $0 $20,000 $15,000

Downtown Revitalization $25,000 $0 $25,000

Solid Waste Reserve $0 $0 $20,000

Town Park Reserve $0 $0 $50,000

$195,000 $210,000 $355,000

RECOMMENDATIONS:

Board of Selectmen Recommends: $355,000 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee Recommends: $325,000 Vote: 5-0

YES: 191

NO: 82

Article C2: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize the Treasurer to transfer $25,000 from the Airport Reserve to the Downtown Revitalization Reserve.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

Board of Selectmen Recommends: $25,000 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee: no vote

YES: 213

NO: 77

Article C2A: If Article C2 fails; to see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and or appropriate $25,000 for the Downtown Revitalization Reserve.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

Board of Selectmen Recommends: $25,000 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee: no vote

YES: 198

NO: 92

ARTICLE C3: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize the Board of Selectmen to expend monies from Reserve Accounts for their intended purposes.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend article to pass

Budget Committee recommend article to pass

YES: 254

NO: 34

ARTICLE C4: To see if the voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $50,600 for the express use of Capital Equipment. *

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $50,600 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee recommend $50,600 Vote: 5-0

YES: 234

NO: 55

ARTICLE C5: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $75,000 for the express use of Capital Vehicles. *

RECOMMENDATION: Selectmen recommend $75,000 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee recommend $75,000 Vote:5-0

YES: 226

NO: 64

ARTICLE C6: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $64,520 for the express use of Capital Infrastructure. *

RECOMMENDATION: Selectmen recommend $64,520 Vote: 3-2

Budget Committee recommend $54,750 Vote: 5-0

YES: 182

NO: 107

ARTICLE C7: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $5,000 for the express use of Capital Communication. *

RECOMMENDATION: Selectmen recommend $5,000 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee $5,000 Vote: 5-0

YES: 240

NO: 47

ARTICLE C8: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $5,000 for the express use of the RRHAT Van.

RECOMMENDATION: Selectmen recommend $5,000 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee $5,000 Vote: 5-0

YES: 268

NO: 21

EXPENSE BUDGET ARTICLES

2019-2020

2017-2018 2018-2019 Request

Selectmen / Legislative $99,841 $103,443 $74,907

Administration $94,843 $211,381 $186,988

Assessor $74,525 $75,735 $76,188

Finance $147,287 $153,816 $166,186

Planning $126,826 $128,021 $141,826

Buildings – Town Hall $38,882 $40,763 $38,121

Buildings – Public Safety $88,053 $90,273 $86,235

Town Clerk $73,097 $78,796 $82,200

Property/Casualty Insurance $47,624

$743,354 $882,228 $900,275

ARTICLE EX1: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $74,907 for Selectmen/Legislative.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $74,907 Vote: 4-0

Budget Committee recommends $74,907 Vote: 5-0

YES: 232

NO: 59

ARTICLE EX2: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $186,988 for Administration.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $ 186,988 Vote: 3-1

Budget Committee recommends $ 186,988 Vote: 5-0

YES: 216

NO: 78

ARTICLE EX3: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $76,188 for Assessor.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $ 76,188 Vote: 4-0

Budget Committee recommends $ 76,188 Vote: 5-0

YES: 227

NO: 67

ARTICLE EX4: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $166,186 for Finance.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $ 166,186 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee recommends $166,186 Vote: 5-0

YES: 231

NO: 63

ARTICLE EX5: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $141,826 for Planning.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $141,826 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee recommends $136,826 Vote: 5-0

YES: 197

NO: 96

ARTICLE EX6: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $38,121 for Buildings – Town Hall.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $38,121 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee recommends $38,121 Vote: 5-0

YES: 255

NO: 38

ARTICLE EX7: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $86,235 for Buildings – Public Safety.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $86,235 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee recommends $86,235 Vote: 5-0

YES: 246

NO: 47

ARTICLE EX8: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $82,200 for Town Clerk.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $82,200 Vote: 3-2

Budget Committee recommends $82,200 Vote: 5-0

YES: 177

NO: 108

ARTICLE EX9: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $47,624 for Property/Casualty Insurance.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $47,624 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee recommends $47,624 Vote: 5-0

YES: 263

NO: 26

2019-2020

2017-2018 2018-2019 Request

Fire and Rescue $325,193 $335,258 $242,732

Police Department $289,701 $298,186 $300,858

Animal Control $4,824 $4,812 $5,066

M.S. $65,800 $65,828 $67,518

Fire Hydrants $142,450

$685,518 $704,084 $758,624

ARTICLE EX10: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $242,732 for Fire and Rescue.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $242,732 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee recommends $242,732 Vote: 5-0

YES: 256

NO: 34

ARTICLE EX11: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $300,858 for Police Department.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $300,858 Vote: 3-2

Budget Committee recommends $300,858 Vote: 5-0

YES: 205

NO: 83

ARTICLE EX12: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $5,066 for Animal Control.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $5,066 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee recommends $5,066 Vote: 5-0

YES: 247

NO: 44

ARTICLE EX13: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $67,518 for E.M.S.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $67,518 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee recommends $67,518 Vote: 5-0

YES: 273

NO: 15

ARTICLE EX14: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $142,450 for fire hydrants.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $142,450 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee recommends $142,450 Vote: 5-0

YES: 244

NO: 45

2019-2020

2017-2018 2018-2019 Request

Highways $774,345 $771,895 $743,263

Sanitary Sewers $519,156 $531,910 $525,020

Solid Waste $331,360 $334,962 $386,855

Airport $43,174 $41,457 $43,212

Parks & Recreation $176,227 $229,361 $228,438

Cemeteries $39,010 $37,658 $37,803

Public Services Director $107,903

$1,883,272 $1,947,243 $ 2,072,494

ARTICLE EX15: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $743,263 for Highways.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $743,263 Vote: 3-2

Budget Committee recommends $743,263 Vote: 5-0

YES: 245

NO: 46

ARTICLE EX16: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $525,020 for Sanitary Sewers.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $525,020 Vote: 3-2

Budget Committee recommends $525,020 Vote: 5-0

YES: 230

NO: 60

ARTICLE EX17: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $386,855 for Solid Waste.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $386,855 Vote: 3-2

Budget Committee recommends $386,855 Vote: 5-0

YES: 231

NO: 56

ARTICLE EX18: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $43,212 for Airport.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $43,212 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee recommends $43,212 Vote: 5-0

YES: 229

NO: 62

ARTICLE EX19: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $228,438 for Parks and Recreation.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $228,438 Vote: 3-2

Budget Committee recommends $228,438 Vote: 5-0

YES: 210

NO: 81

ARTICLE EX20: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $37,803 for Cemeteries.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $37,803 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee recommends $37,803 Vote: 5-0

YES: 264

NO: 27

ARTICLE EX21: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $107,903 for Public Services Director.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $107,903 Vote: 3-2

Budget Committee recommends $107,903 Vote: 5-0

YES: 154

NO: 135

ARTICLE EX22: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $33,790 for Public Facilities Maintenance.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $33,790 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee recommends $33,790 Vote: 5-0

YES: 258

NO: 31

ARTICLE EX23: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $19,050 for Culture.*

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $19,050 Vote: 4-1

Budget Committee $9,050 Vote: 5-0

YES: 188

NO: 101

ARTICLE EX24: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $2,000 for General Assistance.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $2,000 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee recommends $2,000 Vote: 5-0

YES: 248

NO: 35

************************

DONATION REQUEST ARTICLES

Note: All requests in excess of $5,000.00 are by Citizen Petition

ARTICLE DN1: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $7,500 for the Rangeley Housing Development Corporation Meal Site.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

YES: 263

NO: 26

ARTICLE DN2: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $9,600 for the Rangeley Lakes Cross Country Ski Club to support its operation.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

YES: 175

NO: 112

ARTICLE DN3: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $12,000 for the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust Water Quality Protection and Invasive Plants program.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

YES: 216

NO: 72

ARTICLE DN4: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $1,500 for Rangeley Family Medicine.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

YES: 229

NO: 60

ARTICLE DN5: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $1,500 for the Maine Forestry Museum.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

YES: 191

NO: 98

ARTICLE DN6: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $50,000 for Trail Maintenance and Grooming of the snowmobile trail system in the Rangeley area by the Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

YES: 214

NO: 72

ARTICLE DN7: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $50,000 exclusively for Marketing and Advertising of Rangeley by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

YES: 172

NO: 113

ARTICLE DN8: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $43,029.00 for the Rangeley Public Library.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

YES: 208

NO: 80

ARTICLE DN9: To see what sum, if any, Rangeley voters will raise/appropriate and or transfer moneys to support the Rangeley Region Health and Wellness Partnership for the ensuing year. The request is for $13,990.00. RHW services the Town of Rangeley, Plantations of Dallas, Sandy River, Lincoln, Coplin, Rangeley, Magalloway; some areas under Franklin and Oxford County Commissioners.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

YES: 215

NO: 76

ARTICLE DN10: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $2,000 for Life Flight.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

YES: 247

NO: 46

ARTICLE DN11: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $4,999 for the non-profit Rangeley Community Radio, WRGY, for the following purposes: Licensing fees, signal streaming, and general station operations.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

YES: 150

NO: 137

ARTICLE DN12: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $1,000 for Safe Voices.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

YES: 134

NO: 153

ARTICLE DN13: The Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) is asking the Town of Rangeley to raise and appropriate $10,000 for operational support of an After School Arts program at the Rangeley Lakeside Theater for the benefit of students in grades 5-12.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

YES: 164

NO: 123

ARTICLE DN14: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will raise and appropriate $1,000 for the Red Cross.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

YES: 184

NO: 106

ARTICLE DN15: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will raise and appropriate $100.00 for Maine Public Radio.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

YES: 165

NO: 122

ARTICLE DN16: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will raise and appropriate $200 for Community Concepts.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

YES: 146

NO: 141

ARTICLE DN17: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will raise and appropriate $2,500.00 for SeniorsPlus.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

YES: 236

NO: 55

ARTICLE DN18: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will raise and appropriate $750.00 for Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

YES: 203

NO: 90

ARTICLE DN19: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will raise and appropriate $4,000 to the Oquossoc ATV Club.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

YES: 152

NO: 141

ARTICLE DN20: To see what sum, if any, Rangeley voters will raise/appropriate and or transfer moneys to support the Rangeley Regjon Health and Wellness Partnership Behavioral Health Coordinator program. The request is for $10,000.00. RHW services the Town of Rangeley, Plantations of Dallas, Sandy River, Lincoln, Coplin, Rangeley, Magalloway; some areas under Franklin and Oxford County Commissioners.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

YES: 179

NO: 111

ARTICLE DN21: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will raise and appropriate $500.00 for Tri-County Mental Health Services.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

YES: 178

NO: 111

REVENUE BUDGET ARTICLE

ARTICLE RV1: To see if the voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to appropriate funds from non-property tax revenues for the approved articles in EX1 through DN21 which includes $360,000 from unassigned fund balance, and the remainder to be raised by property taxation.*

Total Estimated Non Property Tax Revenues: $1,162,323

YES: 195

NO: 89

ORDINANCE ARTICLES

ARTICLE ORD1: Shall an ordinance entitled “Town of Rangeley Marijuana Business and Facilities Ordinance” be enacted, AND shall Section 38.4.6 of Chapter 38 be amended to add the following categories of use: (PB = Planning Board)*

Land Use Resource Protection Shoreland Woodland Residential Village Downtown Commercial Commercial Industrial Marijuana Business, Cultivation no no no no no no PB no Marijuana Business, Manufacturing no no no no no no PB PB Marijuana Business, Retail no no no no no PB PB no

YES: 120

NO: 166

ARTICLE ORD2: Shall an ordinance entitled “Floodplain Management Ordinance for the Town of Rangeley, Maine” be enacted and replace the current Chapter 11 of the Town Code?

YES: 220

NO: 62

ARTICLE ORD3: Shall an amendment to Town Code Chapter 22 entitled Nuisance/Noise be enacted? Article 22.6.11 is added to read: “Any business that holds a valid liquor license issued by the State of Maine may have musical entertainment during normal business hours.”

YES: 227

NO: 59

ARTICLE ORD4: Shall an ordinance entitled “Chapter 37. Disbursement Warrant Ordinance” be enacted?

YES: 166

NO: 104

