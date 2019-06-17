100 years ago: 1919

As a fitting feature of “Boy Scout Week,” Friday was Boy Scout day at the weekly meeting of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary club, held at the DeWitt House at noon. Scouts, Leavitt Coburn, John Goss, John Cronin and Richard Pettingill were present and gave demonstrations of semaphore signaling and bandaging. As a result of this meeting, many of the Rotary club members became associate members of the Boy Scouts Association.

50 years ago: 1969

The Polish American Women’s Club is holding a banquet at Marois Restaurant, 249 Lisbon St., Saturday evening. A social hour at 5:15 p.m. at the Polish Hall will precede the dinner.

25 years ago: 1994

The richness of racial diversity is part of Lewiston-Auburn’s present, not merely its future, according to Madeleine Massey, coordinator of membership services at the YWCA. The present-day diversity, Massey said is the reason she is helping to coordinate the agency’s annual Race for Diversity Day, an event aimed at children and their families. It will be held on Saturday at the YWCA from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

