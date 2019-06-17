MINOT — Selectmen learned Monday night Great Works Internet of Biddeford is interested bringing broadband internet to Minot.

Town Administrator Danielle Loring told selectmen GWI would sit down with town officials once the feasibility study, currently being done by Casco Bay Advisors, is finished.

Casco Bay Advisors, a telecommunications firm from Yarmouth, said the study should be completed by December.

Loring said Casco Bay Advisors has recommended the town form two committees with separate duties.

One committee’s role would be to educate and implement the physical aspects of broadband internet.

The other committee would educate the community on the value of affordable and reliable high speed broadband and how broadband could soon become necessary.

Casco Bay suggested the second committee include educators and professionals with technical, medicine and scientific backgrounds.

In other matters:

• Fire Chief Jim Allen told selectmen the new firetruck is expected to arrive the last of week of June or first week of July.

• Selectmen approved Hester Gilpatric as the the recipient of the Spirit of America Award. Gilpatric is president of the Minot Historical Society, and has been a strong supporter of community organizations and functions.

