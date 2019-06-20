MINOT – Brenda I. Cronin passed away peacefully, June 18, 2019, at home with her dear friend by her side. She was born in South Paris on Nov. 13, 1941, the daughter of William H. and Ethel Mae Allen Meserve. She graduated from Norway High School. She worked at B.E. Cole as a secretary until it closed. She was predeceased by her parents; and sister, Christy Stanwick.She is survived by two sons, Darrel and Duane Richardson; and dear friend, Bruce Wyman.She enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting, making hats, scarfs and mittens for family and friends. She also enjoyed donating them to the Second Congregational Church, to help the needy. At her request, there will be no services. She will be missed by all who knew her.Special thanks to Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for all the care given, during her illness.

