PERU – Milton R. Parlin Sr., 63, a resident of Livermore, passed away in a motorcycle accident, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was born Dec. 27, 1955, in Farmington, the son of Rudy Parlin and Shirley (Deligolia) Parlin.

He was a 1975 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. On May 21, 1982, he married the love of his life, Donna Hodgdon, on the Ledges of Bear Mountain in Livermore. He served in the National Guard for nine years. “Ole Man” was a self-employed truck driver for 25 years. He was also a carpenter and a “Jack of all Trades” and was a collector of all things. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting, muzzle loading, fishing, tying flies, and working in his wood shop.

Milton had a heart of gold and was willing to help everyone and anyone that ever crossed his path. He was given the nick name “Ole Man” by many of his son’s friends and was always the life of the party. He loved having cookouts for his family and many friends.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Donna Parlin of Livermore; his daughter, Crystal Jewell of Livermore Falls; his loving grandchildren, Hannah and Nathen Turcotte of Livermore Falls; his brothers, David, Dennis and Michael Parlin, all of Livermore, his sisters, Sandy Hood and her husband, Gary of Waterville, Deb Labrecque and her husband, Rick of Rumford, Wendy Rusu and her husband, Larry of Pennsylvania and Sue Michaud of Peru; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great friends.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his son, Milton R. Parlin Jr. in 2015.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the funeral service. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery, Federal Road, Livermore, Maine.

Contributions may be made to:

Milton R. Parlin Jr. Scholarship Fund

C/O RSU #73

Superintendent’s Office

9 Cedar Street

Livermore Falls, Maine

