LEWISTON – Guy E. Provost, 82, of 130 Campus Avenue, Lewiston, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, following a brief illness. Born in Lewiston on April 10, 1937, he was the son of Arthur and Regina Gagnon Provost.

Educated in local schools, he was a graduate of Lewiston High School, class of 1956. He served in the U.S. Army, and after his discharge returned home and married the love of his life, Louise M. Daigle, in June of 1963. Guy worked at several local business over the years, including Maine Electronics, retiring from Merit Pools in 1999. After retirement he volunteered with Meals on Wheels and the St. Mary’s Food Pantry.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, doing projects around the house and yard. One of this favorite things was a bonfire with friends and family. Guy was a member of the Holy Family Church, Prince of Peace Parish, he also belonged to the American Legion, Post #153.

Survivors include his wife of Lewiston; two sons, Jeffrey and wife, Amy of Cornish, and James of Lewiston, a daughter, Rena and husband, Bob Farrington of Auburn; a granddaughter, Emily Farrington; as well as many, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Roger and Maurice and six sisters, Lucille Saucier, Anita Phillipon, Marcelle Levasseur, Muriel Bazinet, Jeannine Pelletier, and Theresa Long.

Services will be Saturday, 11 a.m. at the Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus St., Lewiston. Interment will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Donations, condolences, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in his memory to the

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine

250 Brackett St.

Portland, ME 04102

