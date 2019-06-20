PHILLIPS — Larry Pinkham was elected to a three-year term as selectman at the annual town meeting Thursday, defeating board Chairman David Vincent 27-14.

School Administrative District 58 Director Jessica Cain won another three-year term over Nicole Norton 24-19, and Dennifer Searles defeated Norton 28-18 for a two-year seat on the school board.

Town Clerk Betty Jean Bangs was unchallenged for another one-year term.

Meeting at the Phillips Area Community Center, voters approved a $1.3 million budget for 2019-20.

“This year’s operating budget is only $574 more than last year,” Selectman Ray Gaudette said.

Voters approved $619,704 for the Public Works and Highway Department. Selectmen propose using $220,000 of it for capital road improvements.

Gaudette said he expects more state funding for all roads, but he wasn’t able to provide voters with more specific information.

“It’s been an especially tough winter,” he said.

Resident David Morgan asked if officials could find money to repair broken or flattened stones in cemeteries. The town budgeted $17,884 for the coming year.

Sexton Paul Gardiner said he hires someone to fix as many stones as his budget will allow and also takes care of the mowing, brush removal and other maintenance.

< Previous

Next >