AUBURN – Rolande C. Dube passed away June 22, 2019. She was born in Auburn on Dec. 13, 1935, to Joseph and Leonie (Genesse) Martel. Rolande graduated from St. Louis School in Auburn. She was married to Lucien Dube Feb. 19, 1955. She had a career in manufacturing as an inspector. Rolande was a member of the Sacred Heart Church in Auburn, Vice President of Children of Mary, a member of the life committee, and treasurer of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary Council #8742. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

Rolande is survived by her sons; Robert and wife Mary of Auburn, Richard and Ellen of Poland, and Marc and Cindy of Lewiston, siblings Pauline Labonte and Gerard Martel; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Lucien and son, Normand Dube.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Fortin Group Funeral Home, 217 Turner St., Auburn, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 28, 2019, 11 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Church, 15 Sacred Heart Place, Auburn, Maine. A committal service will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston, Maine.

Please visit www.TheFortinGroup.com to leave condolences.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to

the Androscoggin

Hospice House

236 Stetson Road

Auburn, ME 04210

