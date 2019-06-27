COUNTY — As part of its work with the Maine West collaborative, the Northern Forest Center is helping 11 public libraries in Oxford County close the digital gap by providing new computers, broadband equipment, wiring and printers totaling $52,000. In addition, the project is supported by the Maine State Library, whose technology staff helped each library assess their needs and will provide support and technical assistance through the fall. Each library is contributing 15 percent of the cost of its new equipment.

“We are so excited about the tech grant from the Northern Forest Center because this is the first time we have ever been able to purchase all new equipment,” said Michelle Conroy, director of the Bethel Library Association. “Our patrons will be as thrilled as we are. To have new equipment along with tech support is a dream come true.”

Providing a broadband connection to the internet is a key part of closing the digital equity gap. “This project will help us to achieve the library’s mission of providing access to up-to-date technology for the public,” said Beth Kane, Norway Memorial Library’s director. “Providing reliable high-speed internet, software, printing and scanning services is integral to our being able to serve people who are seeking work, completing their education and staying in touch with friends and family.”

Installation will take place in June and July, with each library receiving equipment to fit its specific needs. The project will deliver a total of 29 desktops, 19 laptops, nine printers, and 17 routers to 11 libraries in Andover, Bethel, Buckfield, Dixfield, Mexico, Norway, Oxford, Paris, Rumford, Waterford and West Paris.

Each library has different needs, ranging from the Waterford Library serving a population of 1,500 to the Rumford Public Library serving 6,000 people. Waterford Library will receive two computers and Rumford will receive six. Many of the libraries, including the Andover, Rumford, Paris, and West Paris will also receive the latest Microsoft Office and Adobe Creative software suites.

Maine libraries can connect to the Maine School and Library Network’s (MSLN) fiber optic network, but old wiring has been holding back libraries from accessing this higher speed connection. Brian Keene, owner of Canton Point Technologies in Canton, Maine, has begun installing new broadband wiring to help libraries make full use of the power of the MSLN fiber network.

Some of the participating librarians are maximizing the reach of this project and making it easier for library patrons to use these new resources by positioning wireless routers to reach into their parking lots.

“We are ecstatic to be able to deliver high-speed Wi-Fi to our parking areas so the community will be able to enjoy this valuable service even when we are closed!” said Brenda Lynn Gould, librarian in West Paris. “Within the Library, the Program will provide four new quality laptops, replacing beloved but worn out 10-year-old models.”

Maine State Library staff, including Technology Consultant Jared Ledbetter, and Director of Library Development Janet McKenny, have been important partners in this project. Ledbetter visited every library, including the Freeland Holmes Library in Oxford, Zadoc Long Free Library in Buckfield, and Ludden Memorial Library in Dixfield, to assess their facilities and plan for future trainings.

“It’s a real boon to have the state library’s support of this project through Jared’s participation,” said Mike Wilson, senior program director at the Northern Forest Center. “His expertise and input have helped us make the most of this opportunity to increase public computer access and digital literacy in the Maine West region.”

Personalized support and technical assistance will be provided to the participating libraries through the fall.

The project began after the Center helped lead a comprehensive Maine West broadband planning process and secured a grant from the Stephen & Tabitha King Foundation in summer 2018 to upgrade public computer and internet access services in 11 Maine West area public libraries. The Maine Community Foundation also provided funding for this project.

The Northern Forest Center is a regional innovation and investment partner creating rural vibrancy by connecting people, economy and the forested landscape of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York. The Center has supported broadband projects in Millinocket and played a leadership role in a multifaceted effort to increase broadband access and digital literacy and inclusion through the Maine West initiative.

The Center coordinates Maine West, a partnership of local and regional organizations dedicated to addressing systemic rural challenges and enhancing community well-being in western Maine through increased collaboration across the economic, education, health, and conservation sectors.

