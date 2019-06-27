LIVERMORE – Lester E. Donahue, 72, a resident of Livermore, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at his home. He was born July 7, 1946 in Lewiston, the son of Elmer Donahue and Katherine (Parker) Donahue.

He was a 1964 graduate of Buckfield High School. On August 27, 1967, he married Jeanette Bryant in Livermore. Lester retired from the Androscoggin Paper Mill in 1983. He was a volunteer for the Livermore Fire Department and worked for CES Ambulance and the Highway Department for the Town of Livermore. He enjoyed 4 wheeling and traveling all over the United States in their mobile home.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jeannette Donahue of Livermore; his sons Kevin Donahue and his significant other Michelle Gardner of Auburn and Kirk Donahue and his wife Beth of North Carolina, his daughter Kellie Donahue and her significant other Shawn Couture of Livermore; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his brother Roy Donahue and his wife Jeanne of Palermo, his sister Emily Martin and her husband Terry of Woodstock; and his cat “Maggie”.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. on Sunday June 30, 2019. Interment Lakeside Cemetery, Federal Road, Livermore, Maine.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

