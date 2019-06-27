OTISFIELD – Robert (Bob) Ayotte, 64, of Otisfield passed away on June 18, 2019 after an unexpected cardiac illness. He was born in Auburn, the son of Leo and Lillian Ayotte of Lewiston.He graduated from Edward Little High School and CMVTI. He married Lorette Blanchette of Fort Kent and worked as a maintenance electrician at BIW for 38 years. Bob loved to tinker on cars, trucks and inventing different ways to be self-sufficient. Besides his love for animals, especially cats, he loved his grand puppy, Taylor. He enjoyed watching deer, sitting on his deck, playing with his numerous cats and being with family and friends. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Lorette; his daughter, Amanda of Lewiston, his son, Billy and his wife Caroline of Meriden, N.H.; his parents, Leo and Lillian Ayotte of Lewiston; and his twin brother, Ron Ayotte of Woodstock. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m. at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Y3 Cardiac Unit Fund CMMC Development Office 300 Main St. Lewiston, ME 04240

