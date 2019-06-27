To the Editor:

I was fortunate to be in the audience at the Norway grange last Saturday, seeing an OHMPAA

production of the play “The Papermaker” by Monica Wood.

I had seen the play at Portland Stage Company a few year’s ago. I loved it and wanted to see it again. When I learned that the author would discuss her play following the show, I bought my ticket.

It was wonderful. The acting and directing were superior, the set was amazing, and the lighting and background music enhanced the mood. The woman next to me, who had also seen the show at Portland Stage, whispered” I don’t remember it being this powerful.”

Monica Wood was delightful and genuinely pleased with the production. She gladly answered questions about her experience of writing “The Papermaker,” her first play. Oxford Hills can be very proud of its exceptional community theatre. Get your tickets for next weekend.

Sally Jones

Norway

