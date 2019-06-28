Investigators responded to Hertz on Center Street in Auburn on Friday afternoon for a report of a “suspicious package with suspicious markings.” Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen said a hazardous materials team from the federal government was called in for field tests on the package, which was found to be not dangerous. Company employees were allowed back in the building around 2:30 p.m. Moen would not say what the markings were. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Investigators responded to Hertz on Center Street in Auburn on Friday afternoon for a report of a “suspicious package with suspicious markings,” Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen said. A hazardous materials team from the federal government was called in for field tests on the package, which was found to be not dangerous, he said. Employees were allowed back in the building around 2:30 p.m. Moen would not say what the markings were. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal