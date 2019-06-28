Heidi Sorensen will again be leading Qi Gong for the month of July.

Qi gong is a gentle moving meditation which helps quiet the mind.

When: Tuesday’s and Thursday’s during the month of July
Starting July 2nd
Where: the lawn behind the Episcopal church of the Good Shepherd
Time: 9am, lasting about 1/2 hr
Open to all and free of charge

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles