Wilton couple recognized with legislative sentiment
Sen. Russell Black, R-Franklin, presented Kathleen (Kitty) and Alvin (Mac) McDonald of Wilton with a legislative sentiment on April 18 recognizing decades of volunteer service to their community. The McDonalds have spent thousands of hours volunteering in Wilton and the surrounding communities at the local food pantry, Franklin Memorial Hospital and Wilton United Methodist Church. Together, they have served more than 1,000 families within the food pantry and they have volunteered more than 12,000 hours at FMH. From left are Rep. Randy Hall, R-Wilton, Alvin McDonald, Kathleen McDonald and Black.