LEWISTON – Raymond Beaulieu, 67, passed away on June 21, 2019 after a long illness. He was born on Jan. 8, 1952, in Lewiston.

Ray lived his entire life in Lewiston and attended schools there. He enjoyed exploring the city, but especially walking the local cemeteries where he found quiet and peace, as well as hunting for treasures at local thrift shops. He was something of a celebrity at Simone’s and even had his picture on the wall there! He loved watching WWE and cheering on his favorite wrestler, ‘The Undertaker’. Ray thoroughly enjoyed watching any scary movie and found entertainment in trying to scare those around him. He had a great sense of humor and often made those around him smile with his many stories.

He loved painting, especially scary themes, as well as all things Halloween, the 3 Stooges, and his long-time girlfriend whom he treated like gold. Ray had many close friends and most everyone in the area knew him. He was truly loved by all those who were lucky enough to be a part of his life. He will be greatly missed by his friends and “family” at Opportunity Enterprises and The Social Learning Center.

Ray is predeceased by his parents, Edma and Camille Beaulieu; and his siblings, Michael, Glen, and Jackie. He is survived by his sisters Gerri and Tina, and his brothers Steve, Ralph, and Camille.

A celebration of his life will take place on Monday, July 1, at 1 p.m. at Opportunity Enterprises, 400 Center Street, Auburn.

