DIXFIELD — Michele Davis of Dixfield and Harold Reeve of Rumford announce their engagement.
The future bride is the daughter of Robert Burnell Sr. of Jay and the late Cynthia Burnell. She is the mother of four children and the grandmother of four.
The future groom is the son of William and Julia Weymouth of Rumford. He is the father of three children and the grandfather of three.
The wedding will take place in Peru in June 2020.
The couple will reside in Dixfield.
