MECHANIC FALLS — Tina Bayne of Mechanic Falls announces the engagement of her daughter, Tia Marie Lowndes of Naples, to Kyle Benjamin Cidre of Naples, the son of Rebecca and Kevin Cidre of Windham.
The future bride is also the daughter of Keith Lowndes of Bridgton.
The wedding will take place in October 2020.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Perspective
Lou Gehrig and born on the Fourth of July
-
Perspective
New legislation is proposed to aid organized labor
-
Opinion
Steve Ball: Congress take heed: Land and Water Conservation Fund needs full funding
-
bPlus
Andrea Bonior, Baggage Check: Wife requires a lot of ‘me time’
-
bPlus
Christopher Elliott, Travel Navigator: Travel requirement: A good sense of humor