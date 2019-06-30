YARMOUTH – Carroll R. Verrill, 84, was called home by his Lord and Savior on June 25, 2019. He was born on April 9, 1935 to Lenwood E. Verrill and Annie B. (Flag) Verrill.

Carroll grew up locally. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic from January 1957 to May 1960. When he came home, he worked many different jobs; logging, operating heavy equipment, welding and mechanic work. But his love was for flying and working on planes. He had his pilots license and his own plane. He was certified to repair and work on most planes. He worked for Bar Harbor Airlines for a short time.

Carroll was predeceased by a son Carl Verrill. He is survived by his son Carroll R. Verrill II.

There will be a remembrance gathering on July 19, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bryant Pond Baptist Church, 112 Church St., Bryant Pond. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

