AUBURN – Harry R. White, 83 died peacefully on Wednesday June, 26, 2019 at Androscoggin Hospice Home. He was born in Lewiston to Harold and Addie (Crocker) White.

Harry worked many years in the construction field, enjoyed camping and traveling with his wife Beryl.

He is survived by his wife Beryl; two sons, Roger and Gene, a daughter, Doris Jordan; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a host of stepchildren and their families; a sister, Harriet Stilkey’ and countless nieces and nephews.

All will miss his sense of humor.

