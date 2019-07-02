INDIANAPOLIS – Elaine Porter Witherbee, 73, of Noblesville, Ind., passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born on April 7, 1946, to Rev. Norman and Barbara (Pulsifer) Porter in Portsmouth, N.H.

Elaine graduated from the University of Evansville in 1968 with a degree in education. She worked as a part-time sales merchandiser for many years and was a district merchandising manager for Ferrero Rocher for 10 years before retiring in 2009.

Elaine’s greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved spending every summer for the past 67 years with her extended family at Bear Pond in Maine. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed playing bridge with the same group for over 35 years.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Witherbee; son, Michael (Katie) Edmondson; daughter, Kristin (Matthew) Brown; son, Jonathan (Jennifer) Witherbee; grandchildren, Ellie, Maxwell, Zachary, Joshua, Benjamin, and Sophie; and her beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her sister, Winona Adams.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at North Turner Union Presbyterian Church, 58 Howes Corner Road, in Turner, Maine. Condolences: www.randallroberts.com

Memorial contributions may be made to

Pancreatic Cancer

Lustgarten Foundation

415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D,

Woodbury, NY 11797

or lustgarten.org

