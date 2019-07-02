Charges

Auburn

• Dana Armstrong, 28, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 11:18 p.m. Monday at 21 Winter St.

• Fernand Sanbourin, 28, of Lewiston, on a charge of unlawful dissemination of private images, 1:42 a.m. Tuesday at 451 Turner St.

Lewiston

• Walter Pitts, 53, of Livermore Falls, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 6:37 a.m. Tuesday at 474 Main St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by an unknown person made a left turn onto Jordon Avenue from Louise Street at 5:09 a.m. June 15 and struck a vehicle owned by Elizabeth G. Parkin, 27, of Turner, which was parked on the side of the road. The unknown person fled the scene and left their 2009 Hyundai, which was towed. The 2004 Jeep owned by Parkin received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Ambroise K. Mbuyi, 36, of Lewiston was driving north on Turner Road at 10:51 p.m. June 23 when he struck a vehicle driven by Emma K. Hanlon, 31, of Litchfield while she was stopped in traffic. The 2013 Nissan owned by Mbuyi was towed and the 2013 Subaru owned by Hanlon received functional damage.

• Alexis R. Bellefleur, 20, of Auburn was driving south on Danville Corner Road at 8:17 a.m. June 24 when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a mailbox. The 2007 Chevrolet driven by Bellefleur and owned by Kenneth J. Bellefleur of Auburn was towed.

• Abdirisak M. Musse, 21, of South Portland was pulling into a parking space at Central Maine Medical Center at 9:25 a.m. June 24 when he forgot to put his vehicle in park and it rolled down an embankment and struck a tree. The 2019 Ford driven by Musse and owned by EAN Holdings LLC of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was towed.

• Kerry Garland, 40, of Phillips was driving a 2005 Harley-Davidson south at 12:21 p.m. June 24 on Cook Street when he hit a dog that run in front of him and fell off his bike. Garland’s motorcycle received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Cesaire Naho, 29, of Lewiston and Mallory A. Leblanc, 32, of Auburn collided at 5:53 p.m. June 24 on Turner Street. The 2018 Toyota owned by Naho and the 2006 Kia owned by Leblanc were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Stacy E. Coombs, 33, of Auburn went off Seventh Street at 10:44 p.m. June 24 and struck a large tree at Oak Hill Cemetery. The 2018 Hyundai driven by Coombs and owned by EAN Holdings LLC. of Tulsa, Oklahoma, received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Kimberly Dyer, 54, of Casco and Owen J. Davis, 18, of New Gloucester collided at 11:05 p.m. June 24 at Court and Union streets. The 2004 Subaru owned by Dyer and the 2016 Chevrolet driven by Davis and owned by Jessica M. Gastin of New Gloucester were towed.

• Vehicles driven by Robyn M. Kennedy, 29, of Brunswick and Sharon E. Coulombe, 63, of Poland collided at 8:37 a.m. June 25 on Mount Auburn Avenue. The 2010 Chrysler driven by Kennedy and owned by Dominic J. Vella of Brunswick and the 2019 Toyota driven by Coulombe and owned by Emerson Auto Sales Inc. in Auburn received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Anna T. Quinlan, 21, of Bristol and Mariah M. Stone, 20, of Lewiston collided at 4:36 p.m. June 25 on Center Street. The 2018 Hyundai owned by Quinlan and the 2005 Honda owned by Stone were towed.

• A vehicle owned by Joseph L. Thibodeau, 41, of Windham was parked at 11:56 a.m. June 26 in a lot at Lee Auto Chrysler when the vehicle slipped out of gear, rolled backward and struck a parked vehicle owned by Larry Maillet, 62, of Lewiston. Thibodeau’s 2016 Kia and Maillet’s 2019 GMC received functional damage.

• A car driven by Judith L. White, 76, of Lewiston struck the Walgreen’s building on Union Street at 11:49 a.m. Thursday on Union Street when she forgot to put her vehicle in park. The 2008 Ford owned by White was towed.

• Vehicles driven by Robert Lowe, 55, of Auburn, Sage A. Vandenberg, 27, of Fairfield, and Heather M. Lyons, 43, of Auburn collided at 12:10 p.m. Thursday on Broad Street. The 1978 Chevrolet owned by Lowe, the 2007 Mazda owned by Vandenberg, and the 2017 Jeep owned by Lyons received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Beverly E. Morris, 90, of Auburn and Christopher Ivers, 17, of Auburn collided at 12:53 p.m. Thursday on Minot Avenue. The 2004 Toyota owned by Morris received minor damage and the 2010 Lincoln driven by Ivers and owned by Leigh Ivers of Auburn was towed.

• Vehicles driven by Michelle L. Knox, 41, of Livermore and Joseph E. Allain, 19, of Auburn collided at 7:33 p.m. Friday on Union Street. The 2006 Chevrolet owned by Knox and the 2009 Nissan owned by Allain received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Junior Nugu, 29, of Auburn crossed the centerline on Turner Street, went off the road and struck a telephone pole at 1:31 a.m. Saturday when he fell asleep. The 2014 Honda driven by Nugu and owned by Prudent Ndihokubwayo of Portland was towed.

• Vehicles driven by Jason T. Benner, 38, of Raymond and Clifford M. Akers, 86, of Newry collided at 8:01 a.m. Saturday on Washington Street. The 2006 Ford owned by Benner was towed and the 2003 Ford owned by Akers received functional damage.

• Nathan B. Clark, 35, of Dixfield was driving south at 12:36 p.m. Saturday on Turner Road when he struck a deer that ran in front of his vehicle. The 2015 Dodge owned by Clark received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Keith R. Aube, 53, of Auburn and Cassidy M. Beckwith, 17, of Poland collided at 11:24 a.m. Sunday on Court Street. The 2012 Honda owned by Aube received functional damage and the 2005 Buick driven by Beckwith and owned by Jessica Beckwith of Poland was towed.

• Bethany M. Mason, 33, of Auburn struck a deer while driving south on Washington Street at 6:30 a.m. Monday. The 2014 Kia driven by Gavett and owned by Richard Mason of Turner was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Kevin E. Ogden, 51, of Poland struck the back of a parked vehicle while turning into a parking lot at Gilman Electric at 9:04 a.m. Monday. The 2016 Freightliner driven by Ogden and owned by Estes Express Lines in Richmond, Virginia, received no damage and the 2018 Chevrolet owned by Wilfred Deblois Electric of Lewiston received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Ashley C. Goulet, 35, of Lewiston and Ivy J. Jordan, 60, of Raymond collided at 12:23 p.m. Monday on Minot Avenue. The 2013 Toyota owned by Goulet and the 2003 Toyota owned by Jordan were towed.

« Previous

filed under: