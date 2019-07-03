DIXFIELD — T.W. Kelly Dirigo Middle School has announced the names of students who received recognition for academic achievement for the third trimester.
Academic Excellence
Grade eight: Austin Adams, Joseph Conron, Jenna Gallant, Thaden Hill, Emma MacFarlane, Jaslyn Ortiz, Zackary Putnam, Grace Robbins and Abigail Therriault.
Grade seven: Isaiah Campbell, Samuel DeMascio, Noah Prescott and Carson Redmond.
Grade six: Kylie Hall, Layla Merrill, Daisy Sweatt, Phillip Therriault and Nathaniel Wainwright.
Academic Achievement
Grade eight: Jayce Brophy, Carlito Cepeda, Genevieve Chiasson, RitaRosa Dubois, Alivia Ellis, Dylan Ellis, Kallie Errington, Bode Gray, Trent Holman, Kylie Hutchinson, Trenton Hutchinson, Marissa LaPointe, Robert Surprenant, Dakota Tompkins, Taz Tracy, Lilly Turner, Kara Woods and Morgan Woods.
Grade seven: Ella Hines, Anders Johnson, Lucas Libby, Baylee Martin, Alice Morris, Shawn Noyes, Jaidyn Reynolds, Jocelynn Ridley, Logan Timberlake and Connor Weston.
Grade six: Brooke Billings, Benjamin Bourassa, Cooper Brown, Diana Cayer, Makenzi Cray, Garrett Dustin, Alyssa Ellis, Alyssa McLean, Madilyn Money, Preston Morse, Amber Pingree, Jasmine Tripp, Dominick Varnum, Lauretta Woodhead, Emily Woods and Cameron Wright.
