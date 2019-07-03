JAY – John Alfred Snell, 89, passed away, surrounded by family, on July 1, 2019. Born on May 23, 1930 in Auburn to Elmira Weymouth and Maurice Snell.

He worked at the Oxford Paper Company for 35 years, retiring in 1989. His second life started then. He fished, trapped, hiked all over Maine, especially Nesowadnehunk Lake, Mt. Katahdin, Chamberlain Lake and Tumbledown Mountain. He was very helpful to all, especially his brother-in-law, friends from the “mill” and his fishing buddies. He built a trapper cabin and large barn by himself from logs he cut and peeled on the farm. I can still see him up on the wall pulling up a log in his skimpy cut off jean shorts. He was loved by many and will be sadly missed by more. Surviving are his wife, Ruth (Virgin) Snell; daughters, Tami Jameson, Tina Snell-Leavitt; nephews, Warren S. Finnegan and Owen P. Finnegan, whom he thought of as sons, 30 other nieces and nephews; grandchildren Megan Smith, Tyler Jameson and Marley Leavitt; and great-grandchild, Keelin Smith.

Graveside funeral service at Newman Cemetery in Carthage at 11 a.m. on July 5, followed by a celebration of life gathering from 12-3 p.m. to be held at the Brown Pavilion on Brown Drive in Carthage.

Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P.O. Box 537, Rumford, Maine 04276.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the

Make a Wish Foundation.

