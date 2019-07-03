BETHEL — Planning Board members approved a site plan for a proposed propane facility at their June 26 meeting. The board voted 3-2 in favor of the site, with members Laurie Winsor and Neil Scanlon opposed. Member Dwayne Bennett recused himself from the meeting at the start of the discussion on the propane site. Bennett cited business interests as the primary reason. He is also an abutter to the proposed site. The board unanimously approved Bennett’s recusal.

Member Cheri Thurston, who helped Everett Propane with the transaction of the property last summer, decided not to recuse herself from the meeting. She elaborated on her decision.

“I don’t see that this has any bearing on this. The Everett’s never shared with me what they intended to do with the property,” Thurston said. “There was another broker involved as well.”

Thurston added that what she did does not meet any of the criteria in the policy and procedures.

Member Mike Charron made a motion that Thurston did not have a conflict. The motion was unanimously approved.

Members also approved a motion that the site application was complete. Afterward there was a brief discussion on whether or not a public hearing should be scheduled.

Charron said the purpose of a public hearing would be for the board to be “awarded an opportunity to not gain new volume of information, but new information in terms of content.”

“We would be in need of additional information before we felt comfortable that we could adjudicate on the application,” Charron added. “I think we have enough information to adjudicate.”

‘There will probably be more volume of information, but probably nothing new,” member Neil Scanlon said.

“If we don’t get ahead with a public hearing will we be able to hear from these individuals tonight,” Winsor asked.

Charron said he would “entertain” comments if their was new material brought to the boards attention.

“I think that in this instance it is important that we hear from everyone who took the time to be here,” Winsor said.

“We will entertain comments from the audience if they provide us with new information,” Charron said.

The board voted 4-1 in favor of not holding a public hearing on the proposed site. Winsor was opposed.

Comments

Some people opposed to the site thought Thurston should have recused herself.

“The point is not how much the board member was paid for the real estate deal. The point is how much Everett paid for the property and has invested in the property,” abutter Mike Zeoli said. “That’s the money she would have had to vote against, not her commission on the sale. Her choices on how to vote would influence her future business in the area.”

Zeoli is a resident of the Forest Drive subdivision.

“I felt the decision was made months ago and that the board member should have recused herself even though she said she hardly made any money off the sale,” Forest Drive resident Michele Conroy said.

Melinda Remington, who resides on Bailey Road across the street from the proposed site, was concerned about the entrance.

“That is a very dangerous situation,” she said of the entry way.

Charron said part of application included an evaluation and subsequent permit from the Maine Department of Transportation (MDOT), who came and evaluated based on anticipated volume, the size of trucks and speed limit.

Esther Bizier of Maine-Land Development said that the new entry way would create a better sight distance for traffic in both directions. Bizier also said that the large trees near the road will be taken down, which will improve visibility.

Currently there are no plans to put a “trucks entering sign” near the road, but a sign saying “Everett Propane” will be put up.

Gary Wilson, who also resides on Forest Drive, had a questions regarding the town fire department. He wondered how many full-time firefighters the department had. How long would it take for Fire Chief Mike Jodrey to get from his house to the fire station and then to the accident and if any of the staff had ever had any training in dealing with propane, he asked.

“We have submitted an official documentation in the plan of Chief Jodrey’s evaluation of his readiness and ability to manage a problem that might exist at the site and we find it satisfactory,” Charron said.

“There have been two fires in the area and he got there very quickly,” Bennett said.

Background

Everett Propane of West Paris bought a 4.24-acre property at 175 Walkers Mills Road in Bethel last summer. Owner Scott Everett said he plans to install two 30,000-gallon tanks and a 1,000-gallon propane pump station for tank for refilling and filling 20 pound tanks.

The property is located just past Bennett Automotive on the right leaving Bethel.

The applicant plans to turn part of the house and garage into office and storage space.

A propane distribution facility will be built at the back of the property.

A road leading to the back of the property will be built almost parallel from the entrance on Sunset Road.

Motion detector lights will be on over the tanks. The tanks are more than 250 feet back from Route 26.

Bizier spent some of the June 26 meeting explaining how the visibility of the tanks will be mitigated by planting trees (trees will grow to 20 feet) on each side of the tanks. Constructing a fence around the tanks was also considered, but Bizier said it would make the site look more “industrial.”

As of now the bobtail truck will be making four trips a day in and out of the facility.

The tractor trailer truck will make one stop per day at the facility. The tractor tractor trailer truck will be at the facility close to 10 a.m.

Even though the site plan has been approved, according to section 140-10 in the Bethel Codes it states that “If the Planning Board disapproves an application or grants approval with objectionable conditions, or if it is claimed that the provisions of the ordinance do not apply or that the true intent and meaning of the ordinance has been misconstrued or wrongfully interpreted, the applicant, an abutting landowner, or other party who has participated before the Planning Board and/or can demonstrate particularized injury, may appeal the decision of the Planning Board in writing to the Board of Appeals within 30 days after the Planning Board has issued a written decision.”

For more information visit https://www.bethelmaine.org/ and find “Town Code” under the government section of the website. The section is appeals, 140-10.

All application materials can be viewed at the Bethel Town Office.

« Previous

filed under: