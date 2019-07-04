NORWAY — Main Street Art Gallery (MSG), located at 426 Main Street in Norway, begins its summer season with a First Friday Reception on July 5 from 5-7 p.m. Main Street Gallery exhibits the work of fine artists and artisans living and working in Western Maine.

July’s featured artist of the month is Debra Lagree. She has been honing her skills as an artist for several years. She paints in oil and watercolor, and also uses colored pencil. Her style is realism. She loves to paint her grandchildren and nature. Her grandchilren inspire her to paint them in play, dance, and in life. Every season in Maine is an inspiration for her. Debra has received an honorable mention at the Norway Arts Festival and a third place at the Moore Park Art Show.

The Main Street Gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please join the Western Maine Art Group in celebrating this fun event. For more information, art classes, demonstrations, and special trips sponsored by the WMAG visit westernmaineartgroup.org and facebook, Main Street Gallery. The galleries are free and open to the public.

