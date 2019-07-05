Aaron Dawley of Poland drives his alcohol-fueled mega truck during the Firecracker 4X4 weekend at Barnyard All Terrain in Livermore on Friday. Dawley took first place in this particular competition, “hill and hole,” one of the activities over the course of the three-day event that started July 4. Dawley’s truck “Dawleywood” has an 1,840-horsepower engine and will burn 55 gallons of race fuel over the course of a race weekend. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Joe Smith of Appleton watches the mud action during the Firecracker 4X4 weekend at Barnyard All Terrain in Livermore on Friday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Ian Strickland helps Rebecca Hess down from “Big Bird” during the Firecracker 4X4 weekend at Barnyard All Terrain in Livermore on Friday. “Big Bird” was having mechanical issues. “We drove 12 hours with a 2-year-old to drive this piece of (garbage),” said Hess of West Virginia. Strickland grew up in Bath and he and Hess come back to visit family each summer. “Usually during mud run time,” Hess said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Nathan Palmer of Temple works on the Jeep “Wet Dreams” during the Firecracker 4X4 weekend at Barnyard All Terrain in Livermore on Friday. The Jeep was built by Palmer’s father, Glenn Palmer. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Wally Wright of Massachusetts digs deep in his 1,000-horsepower mega truck during the Firecracker 4X4 weekend at Barnyard All Terrain in Livermore on Friday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Aaron Dawley of Poland fills his alcohol-fueled mega truck “Dawleywood” with fuel between mud runs during the Firecracker 4X4 weekend at Barnyard All Terrain in Livermore on Friday. It takes 55 gallons of fuel to feed Dawley’s truck during a typical race weekend. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal