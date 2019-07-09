LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is offering a free workshop, Working the Workforce, from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the chamber’s Community Conference Room, 415 Lisbon St., Lewiston.

Bill Benson, program manager of Boots2Roots, will be the presenter. His topic will be Boots2Roots: Providing a dedicated pipeline of talented workers to Maine employers.

Boots2Roots is the only Maine nonprofit that is specifically focused on connecting with soon-to-be veterans before they come to Maine.

Employers looking to fill current and future vacancies with hardworking, trustworthy, trainable workers, as well as professionals interested in helping former military service members find meaningful work in Maine are encouraged to attend. Benson will explain the mission of Boots2Roots, and provide information about teammates looking for work, and how to streamline access to a pool of talented workers (recently transitioned military members) seeking jobs in Maine.

For more information or to register, call the chamber at 207-783-2249 or go to: https://lametrochamber.com/events/

Registration is free. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own lunch, as lunch will not be provided.

