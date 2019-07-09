LEWISTON – Roy Varney, son of Gregg and Gloria Varney, was involved in an accident on the family farm early Monday, July 1, 2019, and passed away early Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

The essence of Roy was laughter, being a shoulder for a friend to lean on, lifting everyone up, figuratively and literally, and bringing energy into any room he entered. Roy lived life to the fullest. He accomplished so much in the short amount of time that he was with us. From winning the state championship for cross country skiing, competing in the National Biathlon Championships, traveling, graduating from high school and being accepted into college.

Roy was enrolled at UNH for the fall and made plans to train at the National Biathlon center in Jericho, Vt. Skiing was Roy’s true passion and he trained year-round to always be the best he could be. Roy’s senior quote best reflects how he’s lived his life and trained, “If you ain’t first, your last”.

While Roy’s passing has deeply affected his family, they know that it has also been felt by all who knew and loved him. They are overwhelmed by the amount of support and love that the community from around the world has shown them and the kind words and memories that they have shared.

The Varney family will be hosting a celebration of life later in the summer in a new building that Roy had wanted to have on the farm and will make announcement online.

Until we see you again, rest in peace. Lots of Love, Roy Boy.

« Previous

Next »