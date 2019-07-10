King to have outreach hours in Fryeburg

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, has announced that his staff will hold constituent outreach hours from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Fryeburg Town Office, 16 Lovewell Pond Road

Outreach hours offer an opportunity for area residents to meet with a staff representative to discuss specific problems, legislative issues or concerns regarding federal government agencies. No appointment is necessary. All conversations are confidential.

For more information, call the Augusta office: 207-622-8292. Questions may be directed to Andrea Quaid, [email protected]

Summer schedule at First Congregational Church

PARIS — First Congregational Church, 17 East Main St., South Paris, is on its summer worship schedule. Services are held at 9 a.m. each Sunday until Aug. 25.

By meeting an hour earlier than usual it helps to beat the summer heat and allows a little more time for other summer activities after church, said Pastor Don Mayberry. The church will return to the usual 10 a.m. schedule on Sunday, Sept. 1.

While the Sunday school is on summer break the church provides organized and supervised activities for children preschool to grade six. Each week the service will feature various soloists and groups providing music while the choir is on summer hiatus.

The church meets in the Christian tradition and everyone is welcome. Sunday services are broadcast live on FM 96.9 and AM 1450. The church is handicapped accessible. To access the elevator, enter through the back door.

Oxford church announces vacation Bible school

OXFORD — Pastor Lloyd Waterhouse of Grace Fellowship Church invites area children to a “Roar, Life is Wild. God is Good” Vacation Bible School at the church on Poplar Street, which will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, July 15 to 19, for children 3 to 14.

Parents are welcome to stay with their children during school hours if they choose. There will be a closing program at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the church. Parents and friends can hear the children sing, see a video review of the week, share their experiences and get their certificates. Refreshments will follow the program.

For further information, to request a registration form or to arrange for a ride, call Bradeen at 207-784-7224 or 207-754-0909.

Mexico Historical Society to hold picnic

MEXICO — The Mexico Historical Society will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the Wills Homestead Museum, 3 Oxford St., for the annual picnic. Hot dogs will be cooked on the grill and drinks will be provided. Bring an appetizers, salad or dessert.

Members of the Rumford Historical Society are the invited guest. This event is for members and guests only.

Program to improve balance for seniors

FARMINGTON — Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County is offering the program, “A Matter of Balance,” at Franklin Memorial Hospital starting Tuesday, July 16. The free program is designed for older adults who are concerned about falls and may restrict their activities because of those concerns.

Individuals who develop a fear of falling often limit their activities, which can result in physical weakness, making the risk of falling even greater. Participants will learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, make changes at home to reduce fall risk factors and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance.

The program includes eight two-hour sessions for a group of eight to 12 participants led by two trained facilitators. Classes will held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Lunch will be provided free. The final class will take place Aug. 8.

For more information or to register, contact Corey Dowe at 207-779-2925 or Ellen Thorne at 207-779-2357.

Heart Association Heartsaver class set

OXFORD — An American Heart Association Heartsaver First Aid, CPR and AED class will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Station House Community Center, 223 King St.

Certification is valid for two years. The program is accepted for nonhealthcare providers such as daycare, Maine guides, drivers, loggers and anyone wanting to learn the skills.

For more information, call 207-671-4460. Leave a call-back if no answer.

Chesterville resident to host garden club

CHESTERVILLE — Roxanne Worster, 387 Chesterville Hill Road, will welcome Mt. Blue Area Garden Club members and guests to view the Western Mountains and wind turbines from her yard at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 17.

Club members are asked to bring a bagged lunch, a chair and a plant to swap. Desserts and beverage will be provided by hostesses Mary Batt, Regina Longyear and Susan Densmore. Anyone interested in gardening is welcome.

