BOSTON – Kevin C. Dauzuk, 71, a resident of Jay, passed away, Sunday, July 7 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with his three beautiful redheads by his side, following a brief illness. He was born March 19, 1948 in Lowell, Mass., the son of Casimir M. Dauzuk and Rose (Cunha) Dauzuk. He was a 1966 graduate of Lowell High School and graduated from Coyne Electrical Trade School in Boston in 1968. On Sept. 27, 1968 in Nashua, N.H., he married Carol D. Wilkins of Tyngsboro, Mass. Kevin proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1968 to 1974. On Oct. 9, 1972 he and his family relocated to Jay. Kevin worked as a master electrician at the Otis Mill in Jay until his retirement in 2008. He also owned and operated his own electrical company for several years. He was a member of the American Legion George Bunton #10 in Livermore Falls and Amvets Post #33 in Jay. Kevin enjoyed gatherings with his family at their camp in Peru, his boat, camper and Harley, going south during the winter months and sharing stories with everyone.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol Dauzuk of Jay; daughters, Stacie Heald and husband, Bob of Clinton, and Yvonne Webster and husband, Bill of Livermore Falls; four grandchildren, Jesse and Sarah Heald and Dalton and Dillon Webster; his brother, Dennis Dauzuk and wife, Darlene, and sister, Charlene Levy and husband, Michael all of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents.

The family would like to thank the ICU staffs at CMMC and Mass General Hospital in Boston for the compassionate care they provided to Kevin and his family. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, July 14 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Saturday, July 13 at the funeral home.

If desired contributions may be made to:

American Legion George Bunton Post #10

17 Reynolds Avenue

Livermore Falls, ME 04254

« Previous