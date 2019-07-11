MECHANIC FALLS – Arline Elizabeth Pickett, 93, of Mechanic Falls, Maine, formerly of Boonton, N.J., peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at home.

Arline was born at home in Montville, N.J., to William and Elizabeth (Van Dyne) McCarthy, she was the last of six children in the family.

She married a hometown boy / next-door neighbor and love of her life, Robert Pickett, while he was in U.S. Army and before he shipped out for World War II. Upon his return they raised their family of five in Boonton.

In Boonton, Arline had many jobs that she loved; a baker at O’Hagen’s Bakery, owned Pick’s Deli, owned Bob & Arline’s Chuck Wagon, and a machinist at Lydo Precision Products. She and her husband retired early to Maine where they enjoyed many years together. Arline enjoyed time spent with family and friends while cooking, baking, canning fruits, crocheting and Bingo!

She was predeceased by Bob in 2017 after 74 years of marriage, and her daughter, Lee. Surviving are her devoted children, Judith, of Hopatcong, N.J., Randy, of Lewiston, Maine, Scott, of Hopatcong, N.J., and David and his wife, Doreen, of Rockaway, N.J.; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Avenue, Boonton, N.J., on Friday, July 12, from 4-8 p.m. A service will be held in the Restland Memorial Park Chapel, 77 DeForest Avenue, East Hanover, N.J., on Saturday, July 13, at 10 a.m., followed by the interment. To share a condolence or a memory, please visit codeymackeyfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to

St. Jude Children’s

Research Hospital.

« Previous

Next »