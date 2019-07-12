Orono police are seeking the whereabouts of a town resident who fled officers after a crash last week.

Brandon Kahl, 33, was driving a motorcycle on Stillwater Avenue on July 4 when an off-duty officer saw him. Knowing that Kahl had a revoked drivers license, the officer called it in. A chase ensued, which ended when Kahl crashed the bike, then ran away; he last was seen on Middle Street in Orono. A passenger on the bike sustained minor injuries.

Those with any information on where Kahl may be are asked to call the Orono Police Department at 866-4000.

It’s not the first time Kahl has been the subject of a police search. In 2012 he eluded law enforcement for months after Bangor police sought him on multiple charges, including six outstanding warrants and for violating his probation on robbery, theft and assault charges. He eventually was found in New Hampshire and extradited back to Maine.

Kahl’s lengthy criminal record also includes charges of domestic violence assault, driving with a suspended license (at least twice), violation of bail conditions and violation of a protection order.

