ORONO – The Some Theatre Company now has tickets available for its upcoming production of “Next to Normal.”

Next to Normal, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, Next to Normal was also chosen as “one of the year’s ten best shows” by critics around the country, including The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone and The New York Times.

Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family’s story with love, sympathy and heart.

Performances will be held on Aug. 16-18 and 23-24 at the Keith Anderson Community House, which is wheelchair accessible. Tickets for the show, which runs two hours and 15 minutes including intermission, are $20 regular, $35 for Patron of the Arts VIP, with snack, beverage and seat cushion. Go to www.sometheatrecompany.org for more information,.

Tickets also will be available at the door by cash or check only. There is an ATM located across the road at the bank. The box office opens an hour before show time; seating will begin 30 minutes prior to the performance. Due to the nature of the seating, there will nbe no late admittance.

There are adult themes and language. Younger audience members will be admitted at the discretion of their parents.

filed under: