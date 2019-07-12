NORWAY — The Alan Day Community Garden and Oxford County Wellness Collaborative will host a training opportunity for anyone wanting to learn to hold conversations that foster trust, commitment and a sense of belonging. The Wellness Collaborative’s “Restorative Community Training” will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the garden, 26 Whitman St.

In a Restorative Community, members practice being more inclusive in the way they communicate with one another through acknowledging each other’s gifts while understanding the challenges that may cause someone to feel isolated and disconnected in their community. The training aims to restore how residents interact with neighbors in a more meaningful, respectful way. Learning and practicing the skills is a productive step toward creating a healthier community.

The training is free and includes refreshments and a healthy meal. The priority is to make the experience available to everyone who is interested. Those who find the training valuable are invited to make a donation so the collaborative can offer additional trainings. To reserve a spot, call Emily at 207-739-6222.

